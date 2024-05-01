Minnesota woman wins big on lottery ticket

A Minnesota woman is a multi-millionaire after winning the Lotto America jackpot.

The woman – who is remaining anonymous but agreed to share some details – won $3.1 million from a lottery ticket purchased at the Cub Foods in Coon Rapids last month and claimed the winnings on Tuesday.

The lucky lottery winner said she bought a ticket using family birthdates that her mom had discussed with her during a recent video chat.

“I’m so happy,” the woman said. “I couldn’t believe it — I’ve never seen so many zeros before!”

The winner said she plans to use the money to visit her mom and extended family, who live overseas.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen her,” she explained. “I’m looking forward to flying back home. I’ve got a big family that I haven’t seen in more than a decade.”

The Coon Rapids Cub Foods also received a $10,000 bonus for selling the big-winning ticket.

This is the second Lotto America jackpot win in Minnesota in 2024. Previously, a ticket worth $3.73 million was sold at the Cub Foods store on North Snelling in Roseville.