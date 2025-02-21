Minnesota woman dies of malaria after traveling abroad to help children in Uganda

Loved ones hosted a celebration of life for a Minnesota woman who died from malaria after arriving home from a trip from Africa.

Khristina Lund, who lived in Loretto, died earlier this month.

Lund was the founder and CEO of an international non-profit called Adored International Ministries.

She started the nonprofit in 2015 after four years of sponsoring a young boy in Uganda and being inspired to start an organization to help more children over there.

“She was the best person I’ve ever known, with the most genuine heart that I’ve ever known…” said her friend Kelly Froehle.

Lund was also a director of the Children’s Ministry at the Riverwood Covenant Church in Greenfield.

Lund’s non-profit is still working to help kids in Uganda.

