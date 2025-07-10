Minnesota Vikings linebacker scammed out of $240K in alleged bank impersonation fraud scheme

A search warrant filed in Dakota County on July 7 says a person impersonating a JPMorgan Chase banker called Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner in February.

The caller claimed someone was trying to impersonate Turner at a Chase bank branch in Arizona, according to court records.

The caller then instructed Turner to send two payments of $120,000 to separate business accounts in order to stop the theft. Turner did, and after speaking with a family member, realized he may have been scammed, the search warrant states.

The bank’s fraud team says they’ve identified a possible suspect, and the person is a potential employee who misused, impersonated or caused a security breach associated with his account, the warrant says.