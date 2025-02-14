Minnesota United FC unveils new ‘Convergence Kit’ for 2025 season

As the regular season is set to begin next week, Minnesota United FC has unveiled its newest kit for the 2025 campaign.

The “Convergence” kit was designed to reflect the meeting of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, with its look meant to replicate the movement and colors of the rivers when they meet in the center.

Besides the river pattern on the front, the jersey also features a black and white striped collar, which merges into a V-neck. The jock tag takes the form of a raised rubber patch in the outline of Minnesota and a six-pointed star over Allianz Field on the back of the neck.

Similar to the “Northern Lights” jersey, the “Convergence” jersey’s crest is a lone loon.

The Loons’ regular season begins on Feb. 22 against Los Angeles FC. Tickets to Minnesota United can be found here.