Minnesota twins announce promotions, theme nights and more for 2025 season

The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday at least 43 out of their 81 home games at Target Field during the 2025 season will feature at least one promotional giveaway, group event ticket package, theme nights, postgame concert and/or in-ballpark event.

Some promotional giveaways for the season include:

The first 10,000 fans at the Home Opener on April 3 will receive a Twins City Connect Beanie, first 5,000 fans 12-and-under will receive a Twins City Connect Kids Beanie.

Prior to the April 13 game, the Twins will dedicate a statue of Joe Mauer outside Target Field near Gate 34.

A postgame hip-hop concert will happen after July 11’s game and a county concert after Aug. 15’s game.

Native American Heritage Night on Aug. 9 will have a baseball hat for the first 5,000 fans.

Corey Koskie will become the 41st member of the Twins Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony on Aug. 17. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Twins Hall of Fame pin.

May 25’s game will be giving out a Minecraft/Twins Baseball Hat for Minecraft Movie Day.

Bark at the Park Nights are May 19 and Sept. 2.

SpongeBob SquarePants Night is Aug. 29 with a SpongeBob/Twins Jersey being given away.

Peanuts 75th Anniversary Night has a Peanuts/Twins button-down shirt for July 25’s game.

To learn about what other theme nights/promotions are happening during the season and to buy tickets, click here.