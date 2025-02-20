Minnesota Supreme Court: If your car is on a public road, it’s considered a public place

On Wednesday night, a ruling came down from the Minnesota Supreme Court on the definition of a public place.

The ruling is in connection with a 2022 case against a man accused of carrying a BB gun in his car without a permit to carry.

On Wednesday, the state’s high court determined, “The inside of a car is a public place — as long as it’s on a public road.”

A deputy found the gun under his seat during a traffic stop in St. Paul and a judge initially dismissed the case due to lack of probable cause for the search.

An appeals court reversed that decision and the state’s high court agreed in Wednesday’s court proceedings.