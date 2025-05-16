Minnesota state trooper indicted in child pornography case

A Minnesota state trooper has been indicted on four federal child pornography charges.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Jeremy Plonski was charged with one count of producing child pornography as part of an FBI operation that resulted in hundreds of arrests nationwide. On Thursday, Plonski was charged in a four-count indictment in U.S. District Court for producing and distributing child pornography.

He was also charged in Scott County with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under the age of 14.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Plonski committed sexual acts on an unidentified female infant and wore his state trooper and Army Reservist uniforms while committing the alleged crimes.

The State Patrol said Plonski is on leave while the agency conducts an internal affairs investigation.

This week, a judge ordered Plonski to stay in Sherburne County Jail ahead of his trial. If convicted, Plonski faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for public officials who violate federal laws—particularly those laws that protect vulnerable children from sexual abuse,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “Plonski took an oath to protect and serve our community. While donning his uniform, Plonski committed one of the most vile and predatory offenses imaginable. This is abhorrent—to Minnesota as a whole and to our law enforcement community in particular. I am proud of the swift and decisive action of law enforcement, who responded immediately and worked cooperatively to take Plonski into custody.”