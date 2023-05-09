Minnesota State Patrol to announce plans to combat street racing Tuesday afternoon

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) is set to share plans to combat street racing, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors ahead of the summer months.

State troopers and representatives from other law enforcement agencies will discuss their efforts at the St. Paul Airport during a 1 p.m. news conference.

Last year, MSP said it made 1,995 stops during street racing enforcement from April 15 to Dec. 31. Of those stops, 804 speed citations and warnings were given and 167 arrests were made, including 66 DWI arrests.

MSP will also update its plans Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) patrols, which resulted in a total of 26,688 stops from Feb. 15 to Dec. 31 last year. Those stops led to 21,436 speed contacts and 313 arrests, 165 of which were DWI arrests.