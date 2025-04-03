Minnesota State Patrol reports over 160 crashes, 1 fatal crash during Wednesday’s winter weather

The Minnesota State Patrol reports a number of crashes occurred across the state Wednesday.

According to their reports, 161 property damage crashes occurred, with 22 injury crashes and one fatality.

Additionally, 225 vehicles went off the road Wednesday, six cars spun out and six semi-trucks jackknifed.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, crashes are still being reported, with 14 property damage crashes, one injury crash and 14 vehicles reported off the road.