Minnesota State Patrol K-9 retires after 8 years of service

After years of patrolling the Minnesota State Capitol to detect explosive material, Matka, a Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is hanging up her collar.

For the last eight and a half years the Hungarian Vizsla has worked to keep visitors and government workers safe by sweeping out Capitol buildings for any explosive threat. Now, as she approaches ten years old, she will spend her days on a new mission: enjoying retirement.

“While she’s definitely earned her time to relax, she’s also been a popular and friendly face for everyone in the Capitol,” State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic said on the MSP website. “Everyone is going to miss her.”

Matka is well known to many who frequent Minnesota’s Capitol and those who follow the now-retired K-9 online. Just last year, KSTP got to know Matka and her handler, State Trooper Todd Winters, who shared the unique bond they have. While no longer with the State Patrol, Matka will still be able to see Winters every day as she will be spending her remaining years with her partner and his family.

“She’s going to spend the rest of her years just being a dog,” Winters said on Matka’s retirement.

The State Patrol is in the process of training Matka’s replacement and her handler. The new explosive detection dog, a German short hair, will take over Capitol security duties in June.