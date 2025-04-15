Minnesota State Fair announces seventh Grandstand act

On Monday, the Minnesota State Fair announced that The Avett Brothers will be rocking the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 29.

The indie folk band will be joined by special musical guest The Milk Carton Kids.

The Friday night show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 18 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $54 to $86.25, with party deck tickets starting at $108.

With this show, seven of the 12 days of the fair Grandstand acts have now been announced.

In order playing the Grandstand so far is Old Dominion (Aug. 21), Atmosphere & Friends (Aug. 23 and The Current’s 2025 Music-on-a-Stick Show), Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls (Aug. 24), the Happy Together Tour 2025 (Aug. 25), Def Leppard with special guest Brother Cane (Aug. 26), Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals (Aug. 28) and The Avett Brothers with special guest The Milk Carton Kids (Aug. 29).

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.