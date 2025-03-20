Minnesota State Fair adds Steve Miller Band to Grandstand lineup

The Minnesota State Fair has announced the Steve Miller Band with special guest The Rascals as the fifth announced concert for the Grandstand lineup.

The concert is Thursday, Aug. 28, the second Thursday of the fair, starting at 7 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets range in price from $54 to $86.25 while Party Decks tickets are $108 to $121.75. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

This is the fifth Grandstand show announced for the 2025 State Fair, which lasts 12 days.

The other concerts are Old Dominion (Aug. 21), Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls (Aug. 24), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 25) and Def Leppard with special guest Brother Cane (Aug. 26).

The 2025 Great Minnesota Get-Together is Aug. 24 to Sept. 1.