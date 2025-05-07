Minnesota Senate unanimously passes DWI reform, moving bill one step closer to law

The Minnesota Senate unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the state’s DWI laws on Wednesday.

Lawmakers introduced the bill in the wake of a drunken-driving crash last year that killed two people and injured a dozen more at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. The driver in that crash, 56-year-old Steven Bailey, had five prior DWI convictions on his record and has since pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular operation.

“A tragedy like the one we saw last September should never happen again in any community in Minnesota. This bill takes meaningful action that will help keep recurring offenders from getting behind the wheel when they’re inebriated,” said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park. “This proposal will have an immediate, positive impact on our state, and I believe it will help save lives.”

The bill revamps the law surrounding license revocation, doubling the lookback period for past DWI offenses from 10 to 20 years. It also extends the revocation period for people convicted of criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation or for DWI convictions when the person has a prior offense on their record.

The measure also includes provisions to lengthen the required time for repeat offenders to use an ignition interlock system and streamline the process to get on that program.

Similar legislation passed the House last week, and a final version will soon go to Gov. Tim Walz for approval once minor differences are reconciled in conference committee.