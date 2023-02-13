Minnesota Senate confirms labor commissioner

Minnesota lawmakers have officially confirmed another of Gov. Tim Walz’s cabinet members.

Monday, the Minnesota Senate formally approved Nicole Blissenbach as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

She joined the department in 2019 and had been the temporary commissioner since August before Walz appointed her to the permanent position.

“I am grateful for the Minnesota Senate’s confirmation and excited for the opportunity to continue to serve and lead the department through the second term of the Walz-Flannagan administration,” Blissenbach said in a statement. “I will work diligently to ensure workers remain safe and healthy while earning a living, increase stakeholder education and outreach so more workers and employers understand their rights and responsibilities, advance our strategic compliance initiatives, and be creative and responsive to meet the needs of our customers and stakeholders.”

Her confirmation comes after the chamber approved six commissioners last week.