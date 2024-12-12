Minnesota Public Utilities to vote on 28-mile carbon dioxide pipeline permit Thursday

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is set to vote Thursday to approve a permit for a potential 28-mile stretch of a carbon dioxide pipeline.

The section, proposed to be located in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties, is planned to carry carbon dioxide emissions from Fergus Falls to a storage site in North Dakota.

The pipeline is an $8 billion proposed project from Iowa-based company Summit Carbon Solutions, which the company hopes will capture carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and store it underground instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

If constructed, the pipeline would stretch over 2,500 miles in length, connecting 57 ethanol plants in five different states, including Minnesota.

During the meeting, the commission is expected to discuss the environmental impact statement done on the proposed pipeline area and, if a permit is awarded, what conditions would be appropriate for the permit.

Alongside the 28-mile section, North Dakota is set to vote on permits on Thursday for the project as well, specifically for the proposed underground storage.