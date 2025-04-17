Minnesota Lottery announces $1 million Powerball win

A Powerball ticket sold in Minnetonka earned one Minnesotan $1 million after Wednesday’s drawing.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, a Powerball ticket was purchased at a Holiday Station store in Minnetonka, matching the first five numbers drawn, enough for the lucky buyer to claim $1 million.

The winning numbers were: 20, 24, 42, 43, 49 and the powerball was 19.

The buyer has one year to claim the prize in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $131 million. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on drawing days.