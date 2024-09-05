Minnesota law firm partner on probation after hitting a person with his car while under the influence

James Patrick Carey, the president and managing partner of SiebenCarey, has been sentenced in Pine County for one count of criminal vehicular operation.

The president of the personal injury law firm had been facing four charges after he struck a construction worker with his vehicle on Oct. 6, 2023. Carey was convicted on one count of criminal vehicular operation, causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, while three other charges were dismissed.

Carey, 64, will have a stayed sentence of 364 days in the Pine County jail, with credit for four days served, and serve four years of probation. In addition to the probation, Carey will have to pay $985 in legal fees.

Back on October 6, 2023, Carey was accused of hitting a construction worker on I-35 near mile marker 182. Charging documents said the worker, who was wearing a high-visibility vest, had been picking up traffic cones when he was hit.

Several witnesses told troopers that traffic had slowed near a construction area, but an SUV drove on the shoulder and started passing vehicles, hit the construction worker and then continued on.

The vehicle was later traced to Carey, leading him to be pulled over. Authorities said Carey not only smelled of alcohol, but also had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Carey told authorities he knew he had hit something but thought it had been a sign and not a person. He also said he hadn’t slept for days due to a death in the family and had taken sleeping pills. He also said he drank wine the previous day.

However, a manual capture registered a 0.12 blood-alcohol content in Carey’s system.