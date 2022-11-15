Minnesota inmate sentenced to federal prison for meth trafficking

A man who was in custody in a Minnesota state prison has been sentenced to federal time for leading a meth trafficking conspiracy while behind bars.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Robert Edward Maloney, Jr., was sentenced Monday to nearly 22 years (262 months) in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth. He was convicted by a jury back in April.

Prosecutors say, in the spring of 2019, Maloney coordinated with others outside of the prison he was in to sell meth. Recordings of his jail calls caught him directing and coordinating meetings, drug prices and quantities. Authorities say he also threatened a witness.

After serving his prison time, Maloney will also have to serve five years of supervised release.