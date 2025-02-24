Minnesota golf courses plan to open this week as spring-like temperatures return

As warmer temperatures move into the state this week, a few golf courses will be opening for enthusiasts wanting to get back into the swing of things this season.

Montgomery National Golf Course shared a video on social media, saying while some spots still have snow and ice on the greens, but their Tee Sheet is open Tuesday through Saturday. That course is located about an hour south of the Twin Cities.

Meanwhile, there are two courses in St. Francis – north of the Twin Cities – that plan to open this week. The Ponds is expected to open Thursday and Refuge Golf Club will open on Friday.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is currently forecasting highs in the mid or upper-40s all week before a slight dip on Saturday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.