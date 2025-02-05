Minnesota furniture store Becker no longer locally owned following acquisition

Minnesota-based Becker Furniture is now owned by a South Dakota furniture company.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls-based Furniture Mart USA announced they added the seven Becker Furniture stores in Minnesota, plus their central distribution center, to their company.

The Becker stores are located in Becker, Blaine, Burnsville, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Minnetonka and Woodbury. The distribution center is in Becker, too.

The Minnesota company has been around for more than 45 years with more than 100 employees across all stores, the press release says, adding that company representatives from both teams will be working together now to enhance customer service.

“We are delighted to welcome aboard the Becker team, including their many loyal customers,” said Cory Price, CEO of Furniture Mart USA. “With more stores comes an even better customer experience – increased selection, better prices, in-stock merchandise, and faster delivery. We look forward to earning their continued support.”

The owner of Becker Furniture, Joel Huseby, is now part of the Furniture Mart USA leadership team.

“We have known Bill Hinks and his team for decades and have always admired the way they built a first-class organization with strong teams and a great culture. We couldn’t be more thrilled for what’s ahead,” said Price.

Furniture Mart USA already had 10 Furniture Mart and Ashley stores in Minnesota. They have 36 locations across Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Furniture Mart USA was founded in 1977 by Bill Hinks and is the 32nd largest furniture retailer in the country.