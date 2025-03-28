Minnesota DNR’s FalconCam couple spotted preparing for eggs

A pair of peregrine falcons are showing signs of nesting in front of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) FalconCam.

The couple has been identified by the DNR as the same pair from last year, a 12-year-old female named Acadia and a 16-year-old male.

Recently, the two were captured by the camera performing courtship displays and preparing for eggs by creating a nest in the gravel.

“We hope the FalconCam generates appreciation of this fascinating species of special concern and helps connect Minnesotans to the incredible wildlife around them,” DNR Wildlife Engagement Supervisor Jessica Ruthenberg said. “Last year, this pair successfully fledged two chicks from their nest. We hope for a chance to see them rear a family again this year.”

Peregrine falcons are what the DNR calls a success story in Minnesota. Back in the 1970s the falcons were on the brink of extinction in North America, the department says.

However, thanks to the help of multiple organizations, including Minnesota falconers, the Midwest Peregrine Society, and the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, the population has bounced back.

While you won’t find any eggs in the nest right now, the FalconCam is up and running and can be watched on the DNR’s livestream.

The DNR isn’t sure when the eggs may be laid but said the couple laid eggs around April 11 last year.