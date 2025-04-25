Minnesota DFL files complaint against Keri Heintzeman regarding campaign finance laws

The Minnesota DFL party has filed a complaint against the republican candidate running to replace resigned Grand Rapids Sen. Justin Eichorn for breaking campaign finance laws.

The DFL alleges that Republican Keri Heintzeman’s campaign accepted two separate $1,000 donations from nine donors; they say the law limits contributions to $1,000 per donor.

“Keri Heintzeman broke the law to advance her campaign and has no business serving in the Legislature,” stated Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom.

In response, the Heintzeman campaign says the contributions are legal and calls the claims a baseless effort to smear her reputation just before the election, saying she inquired with the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board about donor limits and received confirmation.

The special election for the Senate District 6 seat between Heintzeman and DFL candidate Denise Slipy is on Tuesday.

The complaint filed by the Minnesota DFL can be viewed below: