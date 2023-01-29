Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association releases statement following death of Tyre Nichols

Following the release of video footage Friday showing Memphis police officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, several Minnesota agencies have released statements, including the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

The Jan. 7 attack put Nichols in the hospital, where he died on Jan. 10.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have released statements following the release of the footage.

The MCPA, which represents over 300 police chiefs in Minnesota, put out the following statement Saturday: