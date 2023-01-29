Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association releases statement following death of Tyre Nichols
Following the release of video footage Friday showing Memphis police officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, several Minnesota agencies have released statements, including the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.
The Jan. 7 attack put Nichols in the hospital, where he died on Jan. 10.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have released statements following the release of the footage.
The MCPA, which represents over 300 police chiefs in Minnesota, put out the following statement Saturday:
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association (MCPA) deplores both the actions and inaction of the police officers involved in the tragic and brutal death of Tyre Nichols.
The release of the body-worn camera video only reinforces our existing and firm belief that the officers were rightly fired and criminally charged in Nichols’ death.
On behalf of the more than 300 active police chiefs who are members of the MCPA, we express our collective condolences to Nichols’ family and friends and remain deeply committed to use of force policies and practices that prioritize the preservation of human life.
The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols is beyond unacceptable and must serve as a wakeup call to all law enforcement across the country. Our association will continue to work with community members, elected officials, stakeholders and our own member agencies to ensure officers act with dignity, respect, empathy and compassion regardless of the situations they face and the people they encounter as they protect and serve communities across our state.Jeff Potts, Executive Director of MCPA