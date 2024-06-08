Minnesota Air Rescue Team saves man from Boundary Waters

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) put their skills into action and saved a man in the Boundary Waters earlier this week.

On Thursday night, the team of State Patrol pilots and St. Paul Fire Department firefighters were requested to help find and rescue a missing man in the Boundary Waters near Malberg Lake in Lake County.

Minnesota State Patrol says their plane flew into the area and the pilot saw the man and rocked his wings to let him know they saw him.

That’s when MART was called in.

Two members of the rescue team were lowered into the area from the helicopter, triaged the man and got him back to the aircraft safely.

State Patrol notes that the rescue took place less than 20 hours after the team had completed night training.