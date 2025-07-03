Minnesota agency warns of THC edibles 20 times more potent than advertised

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management is warning the public to avoid a line of edibles that contain upwards of 20 times the legal dose of THC per serving.

Consumers are specifically advised to avoid the “Oreoz” flavor of BAK8D brand delta-9 edibles, which are labeled at 5 milligrams per serving. Upon testing, the gummies were found to have more than 100 milligrams per piece and were not flavored as labeled.

The OCM says other BAK8D products distributed to tobacco and CBD stores or sold online may also be subject to this advisory.

“It is important that we know when a consumer has a bad experience with a product, so that our enforcement team can determine if there is an ongoing risk to the public,” Interim OCM Director Eric Taubel said. “This is an important part of responsibility to ensure public health and safety, consumer confidence and market integrity.”

Anyone who experiences an adverse reaction from consuming these gummies should call Poison Control at 800-222-1222, the OCM says.