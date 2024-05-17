Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge works to break cycle of addiction, make families whole

Helping women battling addiction

Emily Blasko struggled with addiction before seeking treatment.

“And for me, I just got to my breaking point. And I knew that I needed it. Either I was going to die or, honestly, end up in prison,” she said.

Blasko has now been sober for five years, and she’s working with the team at Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MNTC) to help others.

The number of women at risk of dying from an overdose has been increasing. In 2022, Minnesota recorded 1,002 opioid deaths — almost triple the number of cases in 2018, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

MNTC is focused on women who need more than just treatment — with child care and a focus on trauma.

“It’s one of the biggest barriers we hear from women: ‘I have kids and I need help’ or ‘I cant leave my kids behind. My kids are not in a safe spot. I don’t know what to do.’ And we say, ‘Bring them. Welcome in,'” said Karen Klabunde, facility director of Wellcome Manor near Mankato.

The facility provides treatment for women and housing and supper for young children and recently joined forces with MNTC.

Klabunde says “the majority” of mothers they treat had parents who struggled with addiction.

“We want to break that cycle. We want to give moms their lives back and give kids their moms back,” she said.

It’s a philosophy that’s working to restore families.

“I would not be here today if it were not for my family,” Blasko said.

MNTC is looking for more support so they can help more women — men, too. The organization’s annual gala is on Saturday at the Hilton in Minneapolis, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Leah McLean is emceeing the event.