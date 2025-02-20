Minneapolis woman with Alzheimer’s missing since Wednesday night

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking others to be on the lookout for a 69-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease.

Minneapolis police say Mary Andrews was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station at 1818 Lowry Ave. N.

Andrews is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch Black woman who weighs 132 pounds and has bleached white hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes. She does not have a phone or vehicle.

Anyone who sees Andrews or knows her location is asked to call 911.