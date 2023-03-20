Minneapolis woman dies in Grant County rollover crash

A Minneapolis woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash just after 1 p.m. Friday in Grant County, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Early State Patrol information indicates a North Dakota man was driving a Ford Transit van on Interstate 94 within Pelican Lake Township when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The van’s passenger, 67-year-old Sandra Joyce Hill of Minneapolis, died at the scene.

The driver was not hurt.

The State Patrol did not specify what caused the crash but said the road was snowy and icy at the time.

Both people were wearing their seatbelts, and the van’s airbag deployed. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.