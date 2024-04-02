Minneapolis, witness to George Floyd’s murder reach settlement over officers’ actions

The City of Minneapolis has reached a settlement with one of the men who witnessed the murder of George Floyd.

Donald Williams filed a civil lawsuit against the city last May.

He claimed the actions of former officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao amounted to assault and caused him emotional damage. Williams, a professional mixed martial arts fighter, testified during one of the former officers’ trials.

The lawsuit claims the actions of former officers Chauvin and Thao “constituted a threat of bodily harm” and were “extreme and outrageous.”

It’s not clear how much money Williams was seeking but it was more than $50,000.

An attorney for the city is expected to present the settlement to the city council later this month.

If the council approves it, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has seven days to approve or veto the deal.

