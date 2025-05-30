Minneapolis, St. Paul among sanctuary cities put on notice by Trump Administration

The Twin Cities are among the so-called Sanctuary Cities which have been put on notice by the Trump Administration, which says a formal notice will be sent out in the coming days stating they are non-compliant with federal law.

The list was published Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security in an executive order, which is demanding the cities revise their policies to comply with federal rules.

RELATED: Trump administration increases pressure on ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ with public listing

CLICK HERE to see the full order, which says the sanctuary cities “protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences” and “deliberately and shamefully” obstruct the enforcement of immigration laws at the federal level.

In January, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was standing by the city’s immigration policy after a memo was issued by the Department of Justice saying investigations could begin against both state and local governments if they don’t comply with updated federal immigration policies. As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Police Chief Brian O’Hara clarified MPD officers can’t ask about a person’s immigration status except for certain cases, such as human trafficking.

The City of St. Paul adopted a separation ordinance in April of 2004. Mayor Melvin Carter said, “we’ve never had a role in enforcing federal immigration laws, nor asked for papers as a condition to receive city services, and we never will.”

Then, in February, both cities joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over immigration enforcement. The lawsuit is led by the city of San Francisco after the administration threatened to withhold funding from sanctuary jurisdictions. In April, a federal judge barred the administration from denying or conditioning the use of federal funds to “sanctuary” jurisdictions, saying that portions of the president’s executive orders were unconstitutional.

RELATED: US judge bars Trump from denying federal funds to ‘sanctuary’ cities

The Associated Press contributed to this story.