Minneapolis sets June 10 open house, seeking further input on old 3rd Precinct building’s future

The future of the building that used to house the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct remains uncertain, but the city hopes more community feedback can help change that.

The building, located at 3000 Minnehaha Avenue, has been sitting vacant since it was burned during the protests days after George Floyd was murdered.

Many discussions regarding the building’s future have been had over the past year but nothing has come to fruition.

Talks of having it once again serve as the 3rd Precinct building were voted down, and some community members then sought to make it into a cultural center. Back in April, the city announced a plan to clean the building up and use it for its Elections and Voter Services office, plus community space, but the Minneapolis City Council Committee of the Whole opted to delay that plan to seek more community input.

Minneapolis says more than 8,000 square feet — around two-thirds of the ground floor — of the building would be set aside for community use, but the plan would also allow Elections and Voter Services to move out of its leased space in northeast Minneapolis.

The open house, which is scheduled to take place on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Minneapolis American Indian Center, is another chance for the community to learn about and share its thoughts on the city’s plan for the building. Residents can also weigh in by filling out this survey, which will go live on Monday.

The city says its project team will continue to talk with stakeholders and solicit community feedback throughout the summer, with another open house likely sometime this fall.

If the plan ultimately does move forward, as currently proposed, the building could reopen in 2026.