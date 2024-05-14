Minneapolis School Board to vote Tuesday on ratified contracts for teachers, support staff

The Minneapolis School board will be voting Tuesday on new contracts for teachers and para-educators in the district.

Board members are voting on the contract just days after union members ratified the deal.

Details of that agreement – which was approved after multiple days of voting last week – show teachers will be getting a 4% raise the first year and a 5% increase the second year. Teachers also gained an hourly flat rate increase from $25-$30 an hour.

Meanwhile, the new contract for education support professionals will include a “large pay increase” in addition to steps, which the union says is a guaranteed incentive for educators to stay within in the district.

Union members say this is the highest raise they’ve seen in more than 25 years.

According to the union, both teachers and support staff have been working for more than 300 days on an expired contract.

Tuesday’s school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

