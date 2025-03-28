Minneapolis restaurant looks to donate cafeteria equipment to local nonprofit

Hell’s Kitchen in Minneapolis says it is donating a full set of cafeteria line equipment to a nonprofit.

Cynthia Gerdes, Hell’s Kitchen co-founder, says the equipment was purchased for the spinoff concept Hell’s Cafeteria, which closed last year. The lot is worth about $55,000.

“I looked at this cafeteria set that’s behind me, and I thought, ‘There isn’t a coffee shop that wants to buy it or a restaurant that wants to buy it. Let’s just give it away,'” Gerdes said. “I’d rather give it away to a nonprofit than sell it.”

Organizations interested in the gift have until midnight Monday to apply. Gerdes says applicants should email her at cyn@hellskitcheninc.com and include a brief note about their organization and how they plan to use the equipment, along with a phone number.

The winner will be chosen on Wednesday.