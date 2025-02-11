Minneapolis recovers more than $2M in unpaid wages for workers

The city says a settlement has been reached with the labor side of the city's Civil Rights Department.

The city of Minneapolis has recouped more than $2 million for around 16,000 unpaid workers.

Mayor Jacob Frey and leaders from the city’s Civil Rights department made the announcement on Tuesday.

It comes after investigating businesses that did not pay employees overtime, give access to sick leave or comply with minimum wage laws.

“Sometimes you got a business that is doing something malicious they know what they’re supposed to be doing, they know they’re supposed to be paying workers and they don’t,” said Frey. “You also have a bunch of businesses that just make a mistake.”

The Labor Standards Enforcement Division is in charge of making sure businesses follow ordinances.

They say when businesses break the rules it hurts everybody.

This comes as the city’s minimum wage increased to just under $16 an hour on Jan. 1.

