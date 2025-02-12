Minneapolis police: Stabbing victim was attacked by her daughter

A woman taken to the hospital with a stab wound Tuesday evening was attacked by her daughter, according to police.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Emerson Avenue North for a report of a stabbing just after 7 p.m.

Police said they found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound. She was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say she had been attacked by her adult daughter, who they found nearby.

The daughter was taken into custody. No other details about either woman were immediately provided.