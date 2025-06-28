Minneapolis Police: Shots fired incident leads to 4 arrests, including 3 juveniles

The Minneapolis Police Department said four people were arrested early Saturday morning, including three juveniles and one adult.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue around 12:59 a.m., where gunfire had been reported in the area.

As they investigated, police determined a group was leaving the area when an altercation occurred, which then led to people running after gunfire was heard.

Three juveniles and one adult were arrested in connection with the incident. Their ages were listed as a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a man in his 20s. Two people were evaluated for minor cut injuries they received — neither was taken to the hospital.