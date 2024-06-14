Minneapolis police seize 5 illegal firearms after searching residence during narcotics investigation

Minneapolis Police Department’s Southside REACT team searched a residence on Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation and discovered a man illegally possessed three rifles and two handguns.

One of the rifles was a stolen firearm, and the magazines for both rifles were loaded with green tip ammunition which can pierce through armor, MPD said.

Both handguns were equipped with auto sear switches which turn semi-automatic firearms into automatic firearms.

One adult man was arrested for possession of all five firearms, police said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said MPD continues to work to remove these guns and hold the people that possess them accountable.