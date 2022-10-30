Minneapolis police searching for suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

The Minneapolis Police Department said that it is searching for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Oct. 16.

The crash reportedly happened at about 2:48 a.m. at the intersection 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

Police said in a Facebook post that surveillance camera footage captured images of a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage to the left bumper area below the left headlight. Officers say the photos provided were taken at Broadway and Lyndale Ave. North.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows its location is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.