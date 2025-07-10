Minneapolis police searching for missing woman last seen near Loring Park

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing woman and to contact authorities if they see her.

According to police, 38-year-old LaRohnda Danielle Latimer was last seen near her home in the 1300 block of Willow Street near Loring Park.

Latimer is described by police as 5’07” and weighing 175 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair. She has three tattoos, one of a butterfly on her chest, a “Leo” tattoo on her back and a tribal sleeve tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone who sees Latimer is asked to call 911. Anyone who wishes to share information anonymously can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.