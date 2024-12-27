Minneapolis police searching for missing vulnerable teenager

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable teenager.

Authorities say that 16-year-old Ashton Ferraro was last seen near Hennepin Avenue East and Central Avenue Northeast at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

He is described as 5’8″ tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue, puffy Hilfiger jacket with a white stripe, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Minneapolis police say Ferraro does not live in Minneapolis and was in the city with family when he jumped from the vehicle and ran. He is diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar and is on the autism spectrum, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about where Ferraro is should call 911, 612-348-2345 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.