Minneapolis police searching for man, 2 children last seen in April

Minneapolis police are looking for a man and his two children who were last seen in April.

Oystern Talbert was last seen near Minneapolis with his son and daughter on April 22, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). Talbert left the mother of the children behind.

Authorities say Talbert was planning to go to Dallas, Texas, or Atlanta, Ga., with his 11-year-old son William, who is 5’0″ tall and 80 pounds, and his 10-year-old daughter Gabriella, who is 5’0″ and 110 pounds.

Talbert is known to drive a blue and purple Dodge Challenger with the front fender missing and a Texas license plate reading PMT5490, according to the BCA.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Oystern Talbert, William Talbert, or Gabriella Talbert, please contact Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.