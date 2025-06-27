Minneapolis Police reports uptick in thefts from contractor vehicles

Contractor vehicles are being broken into more frequently, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Due to this new trend, police are reminding residents to take precautions when locking up their own vehicles, notifying any contractors, and also to be vigilant witnesses for others.

Police recommend that residents report all suspicious people and vehicles that appear to be loitering near homes and alleyways, as well as be vigilant for unfamiliar noises, such as breaking glass.

In order to secure your vehicle, the Minneapolis Police recommend owners take the following steps:

Lock all doors and windows every time you leave your vehicle. Even if you are making multiple trips, and you are in the yard or in the garage.

Do not leave items in plain sight or unattended in your vehicle, even something as small as a lunchbox.

Park in well-lit areas or locations monitored by video surveillance when possible.

Keep a record of your vehicle identification number (VIN).

If your vehicle has anti-theft technology, use it.

Be aware of your surroundings when you are out.

Police ask residents to share the message with others to keep their neighborhood safe and enjoyable.