Minneapolis Police: Person in a parked vehicle shot at multiple times by driver of another

Police are investigating a shooting that left a person hurt late Monday afternoon.

At 4:32 p.m., Minneapolis police drove to 22nd Street West and Lyndale Avenue South for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening wound. He was then taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis police said the injured man had been inside his vehicle when a second vehicle drove next to him. Then, someone from the second car reportedly fired multiple shots in the man’s direction before leaving the area.

As of this time, no one has been arrested, and police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.