Minneapolis police investigating Phillips neighborhood shooting, crash

The crash happened around midnight at the intersection of 11th Avenue South at East Lake Street.

Minneapolis police are working to determine what led up to a crash in the city’s Phillips neighborhood overnight.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer shot video of the crash scene, located on the 2900 block of 11th Avenue South, around midnight on Wednesday morning.

Officers had the area blocked off with crime scene tape, and there were many evidence markers on the ground.

Later in the morning, police said officers heard shots being fired and then saw a crash involving two vehicles. That’s when police found and then detained an armed man who they say had his hands up and was compliant.

Meanwhile, officers and firefighters freed a man who was pinned between the two vehicles. In addition, police say a third man was found injured in a home about a block away from the crash site, adding he had been shot.

All three men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

As of this time, police say it appeared the two men at the crash scene were together in a vehicle when they stopped to help a female who was being chased by a man. That man then reportedly drove a stolen SUV into their vehicle, with the driver of the victim’s vehicle firing shots at the man who crashed into them.

The man driving the SUV went into a home down the block, which is where officers found him. He is currently in custody at the hospital.