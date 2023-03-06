Minneapolis police investigating weekend vandalism of First Care center

Minneapolis police officers found damage to a clinic early Saturday morning in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood after a Metro Transit bus driver flagged them at the scene.

According to police, the bus driver reported witnessing two people damaging the First Care building’s exterior during the 1 a.m. hour Saturday; however, no suspects were found when the officers arrived.

Photos posted online by the Chicago Avenue clinic showed graffiti and broken windows.

“We are deeply saddened by the vandalism that occurred and trust those responsible will be held accountable,” a clinic representative said in a statement. “We are fully committed to continue serving our clients with the holistic compassion and care they deserve.”

As of posting, police have not announced any arrests connected to the incident.

The clinic said it would continue serving clients.