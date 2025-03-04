Minneapolis police investigating shooting that seriously injured man on Monday

A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Monday evening.

Around 7:16 p.m., officers from Minneapolis and the Park Police responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of 50th Avenue North, according to a spokesperson for Minneapolis police.

Inside a residence on that block, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was brought to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. His age and identity are unknown at this time, according to police.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene captured a large police presence and crime scene tape.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. There have been no arrests.