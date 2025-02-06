Minneapolis police investigating possible connection between reported vandal, fire

Minneapolis police and fire departments are investigating after a vacant home was found ablaze overnight Thursday, just after a man was seen vandalizing homes in the same area.

The fire department said they were called to a residential home at 921 Marshall Street Northeast just before 12:30 a.m., where they found smoke and broken windows.

The police department was simultaneously called to the scene on a report that a person was smashing windows in the area prior to the fire.

Law enforcement is working to determine if there is any connection between the fire and the suspicious person.

The fire department said they extinguished flames that were in the basement as well as the house’s structure.

No injuries were reported, but the house was deemed uninhabitable due to fire and water damage, requiring it to be boarded up.

No additional details were provided about the vandal suspect. At this time, the suspect hasn’t been officially connected to the fire by the fire department or the police department.