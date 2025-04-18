Minneapolis police investigating overnight crash

An investigation is underway in Minneapolis after a vehicle crashed near the Guthrie Theater during the overnight hours.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the crash scene – at Chicago Avenue and 2nd Street – shortly after midnight Friday morning.

The SUV was pulled up an embankment by a tow truck after it crashed along the river.

No word at this time if anyone was injured, or what caused the crash. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for details and will update this article as information becomes available.