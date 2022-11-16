Minneapolis police investigating Como neighborhood shooting

A man is recovering from injuries Minneapolis police say are non-life-threatening after a shooting Tuesday in the city’s Como neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 800 block of 21st Avenue North for a report of a shooting at around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was then taken to North Memorial Medical Center. His condition, name and age haven’t been released.

As of this publishing, police say they haven’t arrested anyone but are continuing to investigate the incident.

No other details were immediately available.