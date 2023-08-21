Minneapolis police investigating after man is shot while inside vehicle

Police say a man is recovering from what they say is at least one gunshot wound after he was shot at while sitting in his vehicle Sunday evening in Minneapols.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Irving Avenue North just before 10:30 p.m. after multiple calls about a possible shooting, as well as a ShotSpotter activation, in that area.

Minneapolis police say a man – who hasn’t been identified other than being in his 30s – arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe shots were fired from a vehicle into the one the man was sitting in. The man drove from the scene of the shooting, but then later stopped someone to help him.

As of this time, no one has been arrested, and the shooting is still being investigated. A description of the suspected shooter, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, weren’t immediately provided.